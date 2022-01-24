Kid Rock Announces Dates for 2022 Superspreader Tour

Determined to keep the pandemic raging for a third year, Kid Rock has mapped out a lengthy US tour that will see him visit 25 American cities. He’s calling it the “Bad Reputation Tour,” but given the rocker’s repeated disregard for COVID safety protocols, “Kid Rock’s 2022 Superspreader Tour” feels like a more appropriate name.

The tour, which features Grand Funk Railroad, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin, and Foreigner on select dates, infects cities like Omaha, Nashville, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, and Cincinnati between April and September. Tickets to this death march go on sale Friday, January 28th.

Back in November, Kid Rock self-flagellated to Conservative tropes with his latest single, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live.” It was just the latest in a serious of instances in which Kid Rock proved himself to be the absolute worse.

Kid Rock 2022 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center #

04/08 – Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center Omaha #

04/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

04/15 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

04/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

05/20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

06/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre #

06/11 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre #

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #

06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

06/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

06/24 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

06/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

07/14-16 – Topeka, KS @ Country Stampede

08/05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

08/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

08/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

08/19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

08/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

09/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

09/17 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

# = w/ Grand Funk Railroad

* = w/ Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin

^ = w/ Foreigner