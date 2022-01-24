Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kid Rock Announces Dates for 2022 Superspreader Tour

He'll be joined on this death march by Grand Funk Railroad, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin, and Foreigner

Kid Rock mask
Kid Rock, photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 24, 2022 | 10:50am ET

    Determined to keep the pandemic raging for a third year, Kid Rock has mapped out a lengthy US tour that will see him visit 25 American cities. He’s calling it the “Bad Reputation Tour,” but given the rocker’s repeated disregard for COVID safety protocols, “Kid Rock’s 2022 Superspreader Tour” feels like a more appropriate name.

    The tour, which features Grand Funk Railroad, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin, and Foreigner on select dates, infects cities like Omaha, Nashville, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, and Cincinnati between April and September. Tickets to this death march go on sale Friday, January 28th.

    Back in November, Kid Rock self-flagellated to Conservative tropes with his latest single, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live.” It was just the latest in a serious of instances in which Kid Rock proved himself to be the absolute worse.

    Advertisement

    Kid Rock 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/06 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center #
    04/08 – Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center Omaha #
    04/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #
    04/15 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #
    04/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #
    05/20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *
    05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    06/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre #
    06/11 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre #
    06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #
    06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
    06/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #
    06/24 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
    06/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^
    07/14-16 – Topeka, KS @ Country Stampede
    08/05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^
    08/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^
    08/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^
    08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^
    08/19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
    08/20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
    08/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^
    08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^
    08/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
    09/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
    09/17 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

    # = w/ Grand Funk Railroad
    * = w/ Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin
    ^ = w/ Foreigner

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

denzel curry walkin new song video 2022 tour dates north america europe

Denzel Curry Announces 2022 Tour, Shares New Single "Walkin": Stream

January 24, 2022

bad bunny superspreader event concert puerto rico covid-19 coronavirus pandemic

Bad Bunny Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

January 24, 2022

bob dylan never ending tour 2022 spring

Bob Dylan Unveils "Never Ending Tour" Dates for Spring 2022

January 24, 2022

fugees cancel reunion tour 25th anniversary the score covid-19 pandemic

Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Citing COVID-19 Pandemic

January 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kid Rock Announces Dates for 2022 Superspreader Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale