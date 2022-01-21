Kiefer Sutherland on Bloor Street, His Time in Jail, and Portraying FDR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Kiefer Sutherland sits down with Kyle Meredith to dig into his new album, Bloor Street. The actor/musician discusses the romantic balance between the songs, how the pubs of England left their stamp on the material, and why his time filming Designated Survivor put him in a reflective mood.

Related Video

Sutherland goes on to tell us about his multiple times in jail inspiring one of the record’s centerpieces, the crossover between his love of Americana music and the roles he sometimes plays, as well as portraying William S. Burroughs in 2000’s Beat and Franklin D. Roosevelt in this April’s highly anticipated The First Lady.

Advertisement

Listen to Kiefer Sutherland discuss Bloor Street and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.