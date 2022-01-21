Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland on Bloor Street, His Time in Jail, and Portraying FDR

The actor/musician takes a deep dive into his new album and upcoming film roles

kiefer sutherland kmw photo by Clayton Cooper
Kyle Meredith with Kiefer Sutherland, photo by Clayton Cooper
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 21, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Kiefer Sutherland sits down with Kyle Meredith to dig into his new album, Bloor Street. The actor/musician discusses the romantic balance between the songs, how the pubs of England left their stamp on the material, and why his time filming Designated Survivor put him in a reflective mood.

    Related Video

    Sutherland goes on to tell us about his multiple times in jail inspiring one of the record’s centerpieces, the crossover between his love of Americana music and the roles he sometimes plays, as well as portraying William S. Burroughs in 2000’s Beat and Franklin D. Roosevelt in this April’s highly anticipated The First Lady.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Kiefer Sutherland discuss Bloor Street and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

miles kane kyle meredith with

Miles Kane on Motown, Writing with Lana Del Rey, and The Jaded Hearts Club

January 19, 2022

alyssa milano brazen kyle meredith with

Alyssa Milano on Brazen's Female Empowerment and Who's the Boss Being Ahead of Its Time

January 17, 2022

kyle meredith with eels extreme witchcraft souljacker john parish podcast

Eels on Reconnecting with John Parish for Extreme Witchcraft and 20 Years of Souljacker

January 14, 2022

janis ian nina simone kmw photo by gerard viveiros

Janis Ian on Her Complicated Friendship with Nina Simone and Resisting a Male-Dominated Industry

January 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kiefer Sutherland on Bloor Street, His Time in Jail, and Portraying FDR

Menu Shop Search Sale