Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Mac DeMarco, and Animal Collective are among the indie royalty heading to Salt Lake City this May for the Kilby Block Party.

The third annual festival goes down May 13th and 14th, 2022, at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

Other notable acts include Steve Lacy, Car Seat Headrest, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange, The Walters, Jawny, Lomelda, Sam Evian, Kevin Devine, and more.

Single-day and two-day GA passes, as well as VIP tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. MT. You can find more information about the festival and purchase tickets here.

