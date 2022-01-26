Kim Gordon Announces 2022 Tour

Two years after releasing her debut solo album, No Home Record, Kim Gordon is finally hitting the road. Today, the Sonic Youth co-founder has mapped out a solo headlining tour in the US and Europe for 2022.

The “No Home Tour” kicks off in Boston on March 13th, hitting iconic venues like D.C.’s 9:30 Club and New York City’s Webster Hall. The 21-date trek then continues in the UK and Europe, wrapping up with a set at Primavera Sound Festival in Portugal.

“I can’t believe the tour is finally happening!” Gordon said in a press release. “Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”

A pre-sale begins Thursday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use pre-sale code KIMG22), with a public on-sale following on the 28th via Ticketmaster.

Elsewhere in Sonic Youth-related news, the indie rock legends will share a collection of B-sides and rarities from the 2000s called In/Out/In, out March 18th.

Kim Gordon 2022 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/15 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

03/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

03/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/27 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

05/23 – London, UK @ Koko

05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

05/26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad

05/29 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

05/30 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

05/31 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

06/06 – Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater

06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

