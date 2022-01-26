Menu
Kim Gordon Announces 2022 Tour

In support of her debut solo album, No Home Record

January 26, 2022 | 11:31am ET

    Two years after releasing her debut solo album, No Home Record, Kim Gordon is finally hitting the road. Today, the Sonic Youth co-founder has mapped out a solo headlining tour in the US and Europe for 2022.

    The “No Home Tour” kicks off in Boston on March 13th, hitting iconic venues like D.C.’s 9:30 Club and New York City’s Webster Hall. The 21-date trek then continues in the UK and Europe, wrapping up with a set at Primavera Sound Festival in Portugal.

    “I can’t believe the tour is finally happening!” Gordon said in a press release. “Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”

    A pre-sale begins Thursday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use pre-sale code KIMG22), with a public on-sale following on the 28th via Ticketmaster.

    Elsewhere in Sonic Youth-related news, the indie rock legends will share a collection of B-sides and rarities from the 2000s called In/Out/In, out March 18th.

    Kim Gordon 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    03/15 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
    03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts
    03/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    03/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    03/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    03/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
    03/27 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
    05/23 – London, UK @ Koko
    05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
    05/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
    05/26 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad
    05/29 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
    05/30 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
    05/31 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival
    06/06 – Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater
    06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

