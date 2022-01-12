Ahead of her upcoming role as Catwoman, movie fans can catch Zoë Kravitz in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming cyber-thriller, Kimi. In anticipation of the film’s exclusive premiere on HBO Max on February 10th, the streamer and New Line Cinema have unveiled the official trailer.

Directed by Soderbergh, the movie plays into the privacy fears associated with using devices like Amazon’s Alexa, or in this case, a virtual assistant named Kimi. Kravitz plays a “voice stream interpreter” who listens in on what she thinks is a murder. After calling her employer to report it, Kravitz’s character is told the devices “pick up lots of things” and advised to delete the audio. Calling in a favor, she attempts to track down the victim, getting herself tangled in a conspiratorial web.

Considering Bloomberg revealed in 2019 that thousands of Amazon workers listen to Alexa conversations, the concept of the film doesn’t stray far from reality. Watch the Kimi trailer, soundtracked by Billie Eilish’s “bury a friend” below.

Kimi was written by David Koepp, who produced the movie with Soderbergh’s frequent collaborator Michael Polaire. Rounding out the cast are Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, and more.

Soderbergh is coming off last summer’s No Sudden Move, which debuted at Tribeca Film Festival before releasing to HBO Max. In November, Channing Tatum revealed the Magic Mike franchise would be receiving its third film.

It’s unknown how Kravitz prepared for her role in Kimi, but the rising star studied footage of cats and lions fighting in order to replicate their movements while playing Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

