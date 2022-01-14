King Princess Teams Up with Fousheé on New Single “Little Bother”: Stream

King Princess has enlisted Fousheé for the new single “Little Bother.” Stream it below.

On the gently pulsating track, the pair of singer-songwriters trade verses while reflecting on a relationship that left them feeling like nothing more than an inconvenient afterthought.

“I’m screwed from a past life/ And that’s why I lost you/ But if I think of the timeline/ You were exhausting/ But we couldn’t have said goodbye/ It wasn’t an option/ While you’re watching the paint dry/ Remember you lost me/ Do you feel like you should/ Could’ve tried a little harder/ It didn’t make me feel good/ I was just a little bother,” King Princess sings before handing the reins to her collaborator.

“I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream,” KP gushed in a statement. “‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere… Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment.” Stream “Little Bother” after the jump.

Up next, King Princess is set to open for Kacey Musgraves on the latter’s “Star-Crossed: Unveiled” US tour beginning January 19th with a show at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn. Grab tickets for the tour here.

In November, KP collaborated with Oberhofer on “Dreaming of U,” which the latter exclusively broke down for Consequence‘s Origins series.

