Korn Unleash New Song “Forgotten” Ahead of Upcoming Album Requiem: Stream

The band's 14th studio LP arrives February 4th

Korn (photo by Tim Saccenti)
January 13, 2022 | 10:46am ET

    Korn had been teasing a new song over the past week, and now they’ve revealed the full track, “Forgotten.” It’s the second single and leadoff track from the band’s upcoming album Requiem, arriving February 4th.

    “Easter egg” stems from the song popped up in various places across Korn’s various platforms, appearing on their website, newsletter, social media accounts, and more. For the release of the full song, the band tapped EFFIXX for a captivating visualizer that brings the Requiem cover art to life.

    Musically, “Forgotten” sees the band embracing their heavy side. Surging guitars and dynamic rhythmic breakdowns guide the way for singer Jonathan Davis’ double-edged vocals: harsh during verses and melodic when the chorus hits. Previous single “Start the Healing” also emphasized Davis’ passionate melodic vocals, one of Korn’s most distinctive elements.

    Last month, the band announced a spring US headlining tour to support the release of Requiem. The stacked tour package includes Chevelle and Code Orange and kicks off on March 4th in Springfield, Missouri, running through an April 1st show in Wichita, Kansas. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Korn Announce 2022 US Tour with Chevelle and Code Orange

    In addition to the headlining dates, two shows (January 31st, Phoenix; February 1st, San Diego) have been added to Korn’s mini-run with System of a Down, Helmet, and Russian Circles in the coming weeks. Those dates will precede the previously announced (and sold out) two-night stand February 4th and 5th in Los Angeles.

    You can pre-order Korn’s upcoming album Requiem here and get tickets to upcoming concerts at this location. Watch the visualizer for “Forgotten” below.

