Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

The Los Angeles band has canceled its upcoming tour

la luz cancel tour shana cleveland breast cancer
La Luz (photo via Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 29, 2022 | 10:49pm ET

    Shana Cleveland, guitarist of the Los Angeles psych-rock band La Luz, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As a result, the band has canceled its upcoming tour.

    “Normally a month before a tour we’d be blasting you with show announcements but we’ve been forced to shift our focus upon finding out that Shana has breast cancer,” the members of La Luz wrote in a message posted to social media. “While we’re still waiting to get info on what treatment will look like, it seems clear we won’t be able to make this East Coast Tour happen in March.”

    La Luz’s upcoming East Coast/Midwest run was scheduled to begin in Philadelphia on March 3rd, wrapping up in Washington D.C. later that month. The 14-date trek was in support of the group’s self-titled fifth album, which arrived last October.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The statement continued: “We know she’s going to pull through this stronger than ever and are hoping that our European tour beginning in May can go on as scheduled. We miss you terribly and will rebook shows in the Midwest and Eastern US as soon as possible.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

chad gilbert new found glory cancer free

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Announces He's Cancer-Free

January 29, 2022

Corey Taylor Machine Gun Kelly feud latest

Corey Taylor to Machine Gun Kelly: Don't "Talk Shit" About "Bands That Have Been Doing This for 20 F**king Years"

January 29, 2022

Kanye West Donda 2

Kanye West Will Not Be Allowed to Tour Australia if Unvaccinated, Warns Prime Minister

January 29, 2022

Dorothy album tour single

Dorothy Announces New Album and Tour, Unveils "Rest in Peace": Stream

January 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

La Luz's Shana Cleveland Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Menu Shop Search Sale