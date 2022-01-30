La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Shana Cleveland, guitarist of the Los Angeles psych-rock band La Luz, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As a result, the band has canceled its upcoming tour.

“Normally a month before a tour we’d be blasting you with show announcements but we’ve been forced to shift our focus upon finding out that Shana has breast cancer,” the members of La Luz wrote in a message posted to social media. “While we’re still waiting to get info on what treatment will look like, it seems clear we won’t be able to make this East Coast Tour happen in March.”

La Luz’s upcoming East Coast/Midwest run was scheduled to begin in Philadelphia on March 3rd, wrapping up in Washington D.C. later that month. The 14-date trek was in support of the group’s self-titled fifth album, which arrived last October.

The statement continued: “We know she’s going to pull through this stronger than ever and are hoping that our European tour beginning in May can go on as scheduled. We miss you terribly and will rebook shows in the Midwest and Eastern US as soon as possible.”