Lady Gaga Announces 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Her latest "Jazz & Piano" residency kicks off in April and runs through May 1st

Lady Gaga jazz and piano
Lady Gaga, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
January 31, 2022 | 10:56am ET

    Lady Gaga is making a return to Las Vegas in Spring 2022 for her latest residency. It begins in April at the same Park MGM hotel and casino that’s been home to her last several runs in the City of Sin.

    Her next round of “Jazz & Piano” performances kicks off on April 14th and runs through May 1st. According to the press release, the shows will “celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook” in addition to featuring selections from Love for Sale, her Grammy-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett. See the full schedule below.

    The pre-sale begins tomorrow, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. PT for those who sign up to receive their special code at gagavegas.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Gaga recently stole the show in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci by swinging for the fences with her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani. In December, she accompanied Tony Bennett for the MTV Unplugged special for Love for Sale, one of his final performances before officially retiring due to his battle with Alzheimer’s. Last summer, she released Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album and a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of Born This Way.

    Lady Gaga “Jazz & Piano” Dates:
    04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
    04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
    04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
    04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
    04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
    04/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
    04/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
    04/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
    05/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

