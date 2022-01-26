Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

10 Years Ago, Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die Became the Blueprint for Pop Melancholia

Looking back at Del Rey's major-label debut, released this week in 2012

lana del rey born to die
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
January 26, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    The thing about being a trendsetting artist is that work that defies the norm isn’t always understood in its time. Once the ground is broken, once an idea or an aesthetic becomes palatable, it’s destined to become trendy, which means it’s time for it to die so the cycle can begin again.

    Such was the case for Lana Del Rey’s seminal Born To Die, received with middling reviews by critics upon its release on January 27th, 2012, but rapturously by certain demographics. Del Rey became the queen of indie sad kids, a purveyor of melodrama, and the patron saint of tragic romance.

    Here, a decade later, it’s far easier to look back and see how Lana Del Rey, and Born To Die in particular, shifted the trajectory of pop music, alternative airwaves, and indie playlists. The album proved that there was a place for nuanced theatrics, and that tapping into such a space isn’t only emotional but profitable, too.

    Advertisement

    The viral success of “Video Games” melted into the sleeper hit “Summertime Sadness,” and the album introduced the world properly to the dark fantasy that is the character of Lana Del Rey. Born To Die isn’t her magnum opus (that would be Norman Fucking Rockwell!), nor is it how many non-fans would identify her (“Young and Beautiful”) — but it was the collection that started it all.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Joss Whedon, Spilling Your Guts Doesn't Mean You've Done the Work

January 17, 2022

tom holland oscars

Let Tom Holland Host The Oscars, You Cowards

January 12, 2022

the other two

How The Other Two Perfectly Encapsulated the State of Show Business in 2021

December 16, 2021

Girls5eva

For Your Consideration: Girls5eva Had Some of 2021's Most Stellar Comedic Performances

December 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

10 Years Ago, Lana Del Rey's Born To Die Became the Blueprint for Pop Melancholia

Menu Shop Search Sale