Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

HBO Teases New Lana Del Rey Song From the Euphoria Soundtrack

The pop singer's latest single can be heard in a teaser for week week's episode

new lana del rey song euphoria hbo
Lana Del Rey (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Euphoria (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 17, 2022 | 12:30pm ET

    Considering HBO’s smash drama Euphoria follows the lives of troubled, indulgent teens, it’s honestly surprising it’s taken the show this long to include a song by the patron saint of troubled indulgence herself: Lana Del Rey. The official Euphoria Twitter account has shared a clip previewing the next episode, soundtracked to a new song by Del Rey.

    While the video is just shy of a minute, that’s still long enough to indicate that this new song is tried-and-true Del Rey: Sweeping contralto vocals, an arpeggiated guitar riff, and an overall sense of heartache.

    This episode — Season 2, episode 3 — is set to air next Sunday. It seems to offer some important backstory on Nate Jacobs’ strict father, Cal, whose salacious habits have threatened to disrupt his family. Watch the Euphoria preview below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After taking a smart leave of absence from social media last year, Del Rey’s eighth studio album, Blue Banistersarrived last October. It landed her the record for the most No. 1 alternative albums on the Billboard 200.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

fbi houston police astroworld tragedy investigation

FBI Joins Astroworld Investigation, Launches Website for Evidence Collection

January 17, 2022

tears for fears interview the tipping point

Tears for Fears on the Long and Arduous Journey to The Tipping Point, Their First Album in 17 Years

January 17, 2022

David Bowie working out

David Bowie Coming to Peloton with New Remixes from St. Vincent, TOKiMONSTA

January 16, 2022

right said fred neo-nazi livestream telegram white supremacist kkk

Right Said Fred Promote White Supremacy Livestream with Neo-Nazi Leader

January 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

HBO Teases New Lana Del Rey Song From the Euphoria Soundtrack

Menu Shop Search Sale