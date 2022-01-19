Leon Bridges and Khruangbin Drop New Song “Chocolate Hills”: Stream

Leon Bridges and Khruangbin are back with “Chocolate Hills,” the second single from their upcoming Texas Moon EP. Listen to the song below.

Where the previously released, ironically titled first single “B-Side” swayed with Khruangbin’s trademark quirky funk, “Chocolate Hills” is a sensual slow jam more akin to Leon Bridges’ soulful discography. Bridges delivers the song’s lovestruck lyrics, while Khruangbin bassist Laura Lee Ochoa lays down a steady groove. “Who cares, let’s get lost in the flow,” Bridges croons. With “Chocolate Hills”‘ minimalist soundscape, it’s hard to disagree.

Texas Moon is the second collaborative project between Bridges and Khruangbin, both Texas natives. The Fort Worth singer and Houston trio released their first EP, Texas Sun, in 2020. In a statement, Khruangbin said the four musicians needed to create a darker flip-side to Texas Sun to better understand the ebb and flow of life.

“Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” the band said. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

Texas Moon arrives February 18th via Dead Oceans (with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd) — preorder the project here. Khruangbin will continue a massive world tour in March — tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Bridges is hitting the road this year as well, in support of July’s Gold-Diggers Sound.