Leslie Grace Shares First Look at Batgirl

Leslie Grace has shared the first look at herself as Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max film.

In the film, Grace plays Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, who eventually assumes her own superhero identity as Batgirl. J.K. Simmons, who previously portrayed Commissioner Gordon in Justice League, will reprise the role in Batgirl. Michael Keaton, who set to return as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, is also part of the Batgirl cast, while Brendan Fraser will play the film’s villain, Firefly.

In revealing the first look at Batgirl, Grace quoted a line from the Batgirl, Year One comic: “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

Related Video

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who worked off a script written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, The Flash).

Advertisement

Other cast members include Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai.

Batgirl doesn’t not yet have a release date, but it will be the first streaming-exclusive movie entry in the DC Extended Universe.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

– Batgirl, Year One

🦇 pic.twitter.com/gbIA5EbcUK — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) January 15, 2022