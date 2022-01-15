Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Leslie Grace Shares First Look at Batgirl

Grace stars as Barbara Gordon in the upcoming HBO Max film

Leslie Grace Batgirl
Leslie Grace as Batgirl, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 14, 2022 | 11:33pm ET

    Leslie Grace has shared the first look at herself as Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max film.

    In the film, Grace plays Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, who eventually assumes her own superhero identity as Batgirl. J.K. Simmons, who previously portrayed Commissioner Gordon in Justice League, will reprise the role in Batgirl. Michael Keaton, who set to return as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, is also part of the Batgirl cast, while Brendan Fraser will play the film’s villain, Firefly.

    In revealing the first look at Batgirl, Grace quoted a line from the Batgirl, Year One comic: “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

    Related Video

    Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who worked off a script written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, The Flash).

    Advertisement

    Other cast members include Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai.

    Batgirl doesn’t not yet have a release date, but it will be the first streaming-exclusive movie entry in the DC Extended Universe.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

netflix price increase us canada

Netflix is Once Again Raising Its Prices

January 14, 2022

Tim Allen in The Santa Clause

Tim Allen to Star in The Santa Clause Sequel Series for Disney+

January 14, 2022

Kendrick Matt Stone Trey Parker

Kendrick Lamar Making Comedy Film with South Park's Matt Stone and Trey Parker

January 13, 2022

Orlando Bloom Best Roles

Orlando Bloom's 5 Best Roles

January 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Leslie Grace Shares First Look at Batgirl

Menu Shop Search Sale