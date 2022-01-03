Menu
Let’s Eat Grandma Wish You a “Happy New Year” on New Song: Stream

The latest track off their upcoming album, Two Ribbons

Let’s Eat Grandma, photo by El Hardwick
January 3, 2022

    Let’s Eat Grandma are starting 2022 off right with the new single “Happy New Year.” Taken from the synthpop duo’s upcoming album, Two Ribbons, the track comes with a Noel Paul-directed video you can watch below.

    The New Year typically marks a chance for fresh beginnings, an opportunity to take all the lessons of the previous turn around the sun and put them towards being a better person. For Let’s Eat Grandma’s Rosa Walton, it serves as a metaphor for her changing relationship with bandmate Jenny Hollingworth. “I wrote ‘Happy New Year’ after a breakdown between us that lasted for a long period of time, to communicate to her how important she is to me and how our bond and care for each other goes much deeper than this difficult time,” she said in a press statement.

    Walton continued,

    “I used the setting of New Year as both an opportunity for reflection, looking back nostalgically through childhood memories that we shared, and to represent the beginning of a fresh chapter for us. I’d been struggling to come to terms with the fact that our relationship had changed, but as the song and time progresses I come to accept that it couldn’t stay the way it was when we were kids forever, and start to view it as a positive thing — because now we have been able to grow into our own individual selves.”

    “Happy New Year” comes via a video that shows Walton and Hollingworth embroiled in a tense — yet effortlessly cool — tennis match. After some hard slams and trick shots, the battle turns into a party as they bury the rackets. Take a look below.

    Two Ribbons is out April 8th via Transgressive. Way back in 2021, Let’s Eat Grandma shared the title track and the lead single “Hall of Mirrors.”

