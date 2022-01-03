Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Liam Gallagher Reviews Noel’s New Song: “Miserable Arse Cheer Up You Billionaire”

On New Year's Day, Noel Gallagher shared a demo of his upcoming fourth album with The High Flying Birds

Noel and Liam Gallagher in 2007
Noel and Liam Gallagher, photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 2, 2022 | 10:49pm ET

    Even in this turbulent world, where seemingly every month brings a new crisis, at least one thing remains consistent: the Gallagher brothers’ sheer contempt for each other. On New Year’s Day, Noel Gallagher released a demo for a new song called “Trying to Find a World That’s Been and Gone: Part 1,” in which he sings longingly, “You give me the will to carry on/ In a place where I belong/ As we try to find a world that’s been and gone.”

    In response, Liam tweeted directly to his brother by writing, “Miserable arse cheer up you billionaire.”

    According to Noel, “Trying to Find a Word…” comes from his next album as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, which “I finished writing/demoing… about 10 days ago.” It will mark the band’s fourth solo album to date and the follow-up to Who Built the Moon?

    Advertisement

    Liam also has his own new solo album on the way, but don’t expect any sort of review from Noel: “I don’t listen to the albums, because I can’t stand his voice,” Liam previously said of his estranged brother’s material.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Ted Nugent sad

Ted Nugent Is Pissed Off About a 12-Year-Old List of the 100 Greatest Guitarists

January 2, 2022

adele sylvester stallone l.a. mansion beverly park estate escrow

Adele is Buying Sylvester Stallone's L.A. Mansion

January 2, 2022

Miley Cyrus wardrobe malfunction

Miley Cyrus Rings in 2022 With a Wardrobe Malfunction

January 1, 2022

Grohl Kurstin Hanukkah

Dave Grohl Uploads Hanukkah Sessions to Streaming Services

December 31, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Liam Gallagher Reviews Noel's New Song: "Miserable Arse Cheer Up You Billionaire"

Menu Shop Search Sale