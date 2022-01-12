Lil Durk Announces Spring 2022 US Tour

This spring, Lil Durk is returning to the road for a US tour in support of his upcoming album, 7220. Taking place throughout April and early May, the 2022 trek will cover 17 cities.

“The 7220 Tour” kicks off on April 8th in Phoenix, making stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and New York before wrapping up in his hometown of Chicago on May 2nd. See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In November, Durk revealed the title for his seventh studio album on Instagram, telling followers he was in “album mode.” 7220 will serve as the follow-up to 2020’s The Voice. Last year, he teamed up with Lil Baby for the collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes.

By some metrics, Durk had his most successful year to date in 2021, tying with Taylor Swift for the most Hot 100 entries among all artists. The rapper also claimed his nationwide trek with Lil Baby sold 250,000 tickets.

Lil Durk 2022 Tour Dates:

04/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

04/10 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/13 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/15 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/16 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

04/18 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

04/19 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

04/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

04/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

04/24 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

04/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center

04/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

04/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

05/02 — Chicago, IL @ United Center