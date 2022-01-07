New LL Cool J Statue In Queens Plays His Music via Solar Power

Now that it’s 2022, conventional statues just won’t cut it anymore. Case in point: a new statue of LL Cool J that just went up in the rapper’s native Queens, New York comes complete with a solar-powered audio setup that plays his music.

The LL statue, which resides in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, was built by Sherwin Banfield, the Queens-raised sculptor who previously memorialized Phife Dawg, Prodigy, Jam Master Jay at the Queens Public Library back in 2019.

LL’s bronze bust — decked out with his trademark ’90s bucket hat and chain, naturally — sits upon a gold-colored boombox thats powered by the sun. The side of the statue reads the anonymous quote: “If a task is once begun, never leave until it’s done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Using traditional techniques of modeling clay and a multitude of reference photographs, I created my artistic interpretation of LL, a collaboration of facial stages emerging from an anatomical foundation,” Banfield wrote of the project on Instagram. “Using my years of lessons in study of ancient Kemetic statues, Greco Roman and Italian Renaissance masters, I strived to model the essence, strength, fortitude, sensitivity and determination of LL into this portrait bust.”

The human LL couldn’t resist his excitement, sharing a series of photos of the statue on Instagram with the caption: “Anything is possible.”

Fans and park-goers can check out the piece from now through November 23th, 2022. The musical accompaniment plays from Noon to 5:00 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.