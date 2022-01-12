Lord Huron Announce 2022 North American Tour

Lord Huron are hitting the road this summer. The Michigan indie folk band have announced a headlining North American tour in support of their latest album, Long Lost.

The trek kicks off in Las Vegas on May 17th and sees them hitting Portland, Cleveland, Atlanta, Toronto, and New York, among other cities. Notably, in June, the rockers are set to play two nights at Morrison, Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The tour wraps up August 21st at Columbia, Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion. Folk duo First Aid Kit lend support on the band’s final few dates, including at stops in Chicago, Toronto, and New York.

Lord Huron have plenty of festival dates sprinkled in with their headlining shows. Before the tour properly kicks off, they’ll perform at the One Big Holiday Festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico in March, and later in the summer, they’ll make appearances at the WonderRoad Festival in Indianapolis and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. Plus, following their last headlining show in Maryland, they’ll hit the Martha’s Vineyard festival Beach Road Weekend.

See Lord Huron’s full tour itinerary below. Various presales begin Wednesday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time and last until Thursday, January 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time, while general on-sale begins Friday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your tickets through Ticketmaster.

Last May, Lord Huron singer Ben Schneider joined the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss Long Lost. In September, Schneider sat down with Allison Ponthier to discuss their fall 2021 tour together for our Two for the Road series.

Lord Huron 2022 Tour Dates:

03/04 — Riviera Cancun, MX @ One Big Holiday Festival

05/15 — Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp At Craig Ranch

05/19 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/25 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

05/30 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/03 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

06/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival

06/14 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

06/15 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

06/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/08 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08/09 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

08/11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

08/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

08/15 — Chicago, IL @ TBA *

08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *

08/17 — Toronto, ON @ TBA *

08/19 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/20 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *

08/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/26-08/28 — Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

* = w/ First Aid Kit