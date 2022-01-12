Menu
Lord Huron Announce 2022 North American Tour

First Aid Kit will open select dates

lord huron 2022 north american tour
Lord Huron, photo by Jones Crow
January 11, 2022 | 10:16pm ET

    Lord Huron are hitting the road this summer. The Michigan indie folk band have announced a headlining North American tour in support of their latest album, Long Lost.

    The trek kicks off in Las Vegas on May 17th and sees them hitting Portland, Cleveland, Atlanta, Toronto, and New York, among other cities. Notably, in June, the rockers are set to play two nights at Morrison, Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The tour wraps up August 21st at Columbia, Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion. Folk duo First Aid Kit lend support on the band’s final few dates, including at stops in Chicago, Toronto, and New York.

    Lord Huron have plenty of festival dates sprinkled in with their headlining shows. Before the tour properly kicks off, they’ll perform at the One Big Holiday Festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico in March, and later in the summer, they’ll make appearances at the WonderRoad Festival in Indianapolis and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. Plus, following their last headlining show in Maryland, they’ll hit the Martha’s Vineyard festival Beach Road Weekend.

    See Lord Huron’s full tour itinerary below. Various presales begin Wednesday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time and last until Thursday, January 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time, while general on-sale begins Friday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Last May, Lord Huron singer Ben Schneider joined the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss Long Lost. In September, Schneider sat down with Allison Ponthier to discuss their fall 2021 tour together for our Two for the Road series.

    Lord Huron 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/04 — Riviera Cancun, MX @ One Big Holiday Festival
    05/15 — Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
    05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp At Craig Ranch
    05/19 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
    05/25 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
    05/30 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    06/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/03 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    06/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
    06/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
    06/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival
    06/14 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    06/15 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
    06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/18 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
    06/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    08/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
    08/08 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
    08/09 — Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
    08/11 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
    08/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    08/15 — Chicago, IL @ TBA *
    08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre *
    08/17 — Toronto, ON @ TBA *
    08/19 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
    08/20 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *
    08/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    08/26-08/28 — Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

    * = w/ First Aid Kit

