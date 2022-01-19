Guess we couldn’t just keep calling it That New Lord of the Rings Thing. On Wednesday, Amazon revealed that its upcoming billion-dollar fantasy series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has a subtitle, and said subtitle is The Rings of Power.

In an official statement, showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay said that:

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The title, plus the teaser video posted below, offer up some significant information about what to expect from the series, specifically its placement within the Rings timeline (well before The Hobbit and subsequent adventures).

Advertisement

Related Video

There’s no official confirmation on who performs the Ring Verse heard in this teaser (though feel free to pull up the cast list and start speculating). But from the same release, Amazon would like you to know that the below teaser is an artisanal one:

“Just as so many elements of the show itself were hand-crafted, Prime Video chose to physically forge the title in a blacksmith foundry, pouring fiery molten metal into hand-carved wooden ravines shaped to the letterforms. The process was captured in slow motion for a live-action video, which features voice-over narration of lines from Tolkien’s famous “Ring Verse,” describing the intended recipients of the 20 Rings of Power. The bespoke title treatment appears crafted in a silvery metal, with lines of Elvish script inscribed along the crest of each letterform.”

Featuring a vast cast and no shortage of elf ears (most likely), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere exclusively on Prime Video Friday, September 2nd, with new episodes available weekly. Check out the teaser video below.