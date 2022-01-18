Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Louie Anderson in Hospital Battling Cancer

Anderson has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

louie anderson hospitalized cancer diffuse large b-cell lymphoma
Louie Anderson, photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 18, 2022 | 3:32pm ET

    Louie Anderson is in the hospital battling an aggressive form of cancer, TMZ reports.

    The veteran comedian has been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma among adults. It affects B-cells, a type of a white blood cell that help produce antibodies. While DLBCL is aggressive, it is also very beatable, according to data compiled by the American Cancer Society.

    His exact condition is unknown, but his rep Glenn Schwartz said that Anderson is resting comfortably.

    The 68-year-old standup and actor is known for the animated series Life with Louie, for which he won a Daytime Emmy, the FX show Baskets, which earned him a Primetime Emmy, and most recently, a recurring role on Search Party. His last book, Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too, was published in 2018.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Weird Al Daniel Radcliffe biopic

Daniel Radcliffe to Play "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic

January 18, 2022

Urkel SNL

SNL Gives Family Matters a Dark and Twisted Reboot: Watch

January 16, 2022

Bob Saget funeral

Bob Saget Laid to Rest at Funeral Attended by Full House Cast, Fellow Comedians

January 14, 2022

tiffany haddish dui

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep in Car

January 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Louie Anderson in Hospital Battling Cancer

Menu Shop Search Sale