Lucy Liu to Star in TV Adaptation of Stephen King’s Later

Another Stephen King TV adaptation is on the way. As Deadline reports, Blumhouse Television is set to develop a limited series based on King’s 2021 novel Later, with Lucy Liu signed on as the star.

Published last March, Later centers on Tia, a literary agent, and her son, Jamie, who has the ability to talk to the dead. When Tia’s star client suddenly dies before finishing his latest book, Tia fears her agency will go bankrupt, so Jamie contacts the deceased author and feeds the plot to Tia, who writes and publishes the story herself under his name. Of course, contacting the underworld is not without its consequences — especially when Tia’s girlfriend is an NYPD detective who becomes privy to Jamie’s powers.

True Blood producer Raelle Tucker created the adaptation of Later and wrote the series pilot. She previously worked with Blumhouse on the anthology series Sacred Lies and Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones, both of which aired on Facebook Watch.

Jason Blum and Stephen King have become frequent collaborators in recent years. Previously, Blumhouse turned King’s short story “Gramma” into the 2014 film Mercy, and the company is currently set to produce film remakes of his stories Firestarter and Christine, as well as a television adaptation of the If It Bleeds story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. As for Liu, she’ll next star in Warner Bros’ DC sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.