Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox “Drank Each Other’s Blood” During Engagement

Diamonds are nice, but iron is nicer: Reigning pop-goth power couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announced their engagement last night, and in a social media post commemorating the event, Fox noted that they capped off the pending nuptials by drinking each other’s blood.

Video captured the special moment, and showed Fox wearing a bikini top while Machine Gun Kelly dressed for the Foot Locker Formal. “[H]aving walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote on Instagram. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

She added, “… and then we drank each other’s blood.” The video cuts out before this final flourish, but you can still check it out below.

This is hardly the first time their relationship took a sanguine turn. Last February, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he wore a dollop of Fox’s blood in a necklace. In December, he said that he once tried catching a knife to impress her and stabbed himself.

This summer, Kelly will be performing at Bonnaroo 2022, and tickets are available here. As for Fox, she recently joined the cast of the upcoming Expendables movie.