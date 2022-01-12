Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen) and Dirty Honey Postpone Start of Tour, Unveil Revised Itinerary

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey will embark on their co-headlining North American outing one month later than originally planned. The two bands announced this morning (January 12th) that their “Young Guns Tour” will now kick off on February 20th, as opposed to January 18th, “due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge.”
All shows previously scheduled from February 20th through March 5th will remain the same, with the rescheduled concerts taking place from March 9th through April 10th. As part of the new itinerary, a Portland, Maine, gig originally scheduled for January 28th has been canceled, but three new shows have been added in Oklahoma City (March 12th); Pittsburgh (March 20th); and New Haven, CT (March 27th). Tickets for most cities are currently available via Ticketmaster, with the three additional dates going on sale this Friday, January 14th, at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour is now comprised of 31 dates, kicking off February 20th in Denver, and running through an April 10th in Orlando. The bands issued a joint statement that reads as follows:
“We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously. Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the YOUNG GUNS TOUR to February 20, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. Any performance that was scheduled prior to February 20th in Denver has been rescheduled until after March 5th. The shows scheduled from February 20th through March 5th will remain as previously announced. The show in Portland, ME originally scheduled for January 28th is canceled and all ticket holders for that event can receive a refund at point of purchase. The revised tour schedule has allowed us to add a few additional shows to the itinerary and those shows will be on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10AM local time. … We can’t wait to see everyone on tour and bring you an unforgettable evening of rock n’ roll.”
Shortly after the tour’s initial announcement, Heavy Consequence caught up with Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen and Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle via video Zoom to discuss the trek and other topics (watch above). Regarding his success over the past year, Wolfgang told us that it’s been bittersweet after losing his dad, the legendary Eddie Van Halen, in October 2020. “While it’s overall an unbelievably humbling and incredible experience, it’ll never be where it could have been had my dad been here to witness it. But with everything going on, he’d be so f**king proud. He would just be so jazzed.”
LaBelle, meanwhile, is a huge fan of Van Halen, telling us, “It’s one of my favorite bands. I had every one of the Van Halen records. I had two bands where I had their entire catalog: Aerosmith was one and Van Halen was the other. Van Halen I is one of my favorite records of all time.”
See the updated “Young Guns Tour” itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Revised 2022 Tour Dates:
02/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/22 – Boise, ID @ Revolution
02/24 – Las Vegas, @ NV House of Blues
02/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/04 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
03/05 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Casino
03/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
03/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
03/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
03/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/18 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *
03/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03/26 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
03/27 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *
03/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/09 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant
04/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando
* = newly added city (tickets go on sale January 14th)