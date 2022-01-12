Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen) and Dirty Honey Postpone Start of Tour, Unveil Revised Itinerary

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey will embark on their co-headlining North American outing one month later than originally planned. The two bands announced this morning (January 12th) that their “Young Guns Tour” will now kick off on February 20th, as opposed to January 18th, “due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge.”

All shows previously scheduled from February 20th through March 5th will remain the same, with the rescheduled concerts taking place from March 9th through April 10th. As part of the new itinerary, a Portland, Maine, gig originally scheduled for January 28th has been canceled, but three new shows have been added in Oklahoma City (March 12th); Pittsburgh (March 20th); and New Haven, CT (March 27th). Tickets for most cities are currently available via Ticketmaster, with the three additional dates going on sale this Friday, January 14th, at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour is now comprised of 31 dates, kicking off February 20th in Denver, and running through an April 10th in Orlando. The bands issued a joint statement that reads as follows:

“We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously. Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the YOUNG GUNS TOUR to February 20, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. Any performance that was scheduled prior to February 20th in Denver has been rescheduled until after March 5th. The shows scheduled from February 20th through March 5th will remain as previously announced. The show in Portland, ME originally scheduled for January 28th is canceled and all ticket holders for that event can receive a refund at point of purchase. The revised tour schedule has allowed us to add a few additional shows to the itinerary and those shows will be on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10AM local time. … We can’t wait to see everyone on tour and bring you an unforgettable evening of rock n’ roll.”

Shortly after the tour’s initial announcement, Heavy Consequence caught up with Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen and Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle via video Zoom to discuss the trek and other topics (watch above). Regarding his success over the past year, Wolfgang told us that it’s been bittersweet after losing his dad, the legendary Eddie Van Halen, in October 2020. “While it’s overall an unbelievably humbling and incredible experience, it’ll never be where it could have been had my dad been here to witness it. But with everything going on, he’d be so f**king proud. He would just be so jazzed.”

LaBelle, meanwhile, is a huge fan of Van Halen, telling us, “It’s one of my favorite bands. I had every one of the Van Halen records. I had two bands where I had their entire catalog: Aerosmith was one and Van Halen was the other. Van Halen I is one of my favorite records of all time.”

See the updated “Young Guns Tour” itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Revised 2022 Tour Dates:

02/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/22 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

02/24 – Las Vegas, @ NV House of Blues

02/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/04 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

03/05 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Casino

03/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

03/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

03/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

03/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/18 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

03/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/26 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

03/27 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

03/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/09 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant

04/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando

* = newly added city (tickets go on sale January 14th)