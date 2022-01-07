Maren Morris Drives into New Era with “Circles Around This Town”: Stream

Maren Morris has released her feel-good new single “Circles Around This Town” along with its accompanying music video. Stream it below.

The track finds the country star looking back on her journey from struggling, undiscovered songwriter to one of Nashville’s brightest voices and even references her big break with 2016’s “My Church” and “80s “Mercedes.”

“Couple hundred songs and the ones that finally worked/ Was the one about a car and the one about a church,” she croons on the effervescent chorus. “That I wrote/ Driving circles around this town/ Trying to write circles around this town/ Trying to say something with meaning, something worth singing about.”

“Circles Around This Town” serves as the lead single for Morris’ upcoming third studio album, following her 2016 breakout Hero and 2019’s GIRL, the latter of which took home Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

In 2021, the “To Hell & Back” singer contributed featured vocals to both John Mayer’s “Last Train Home” and Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) vault track “You All Over Me.” She also scored yet another country hit with husband Ryan Hurd thanks to their duet “Chasing After You.”

Last May, Morris made her voice heard in defense of pal TJ Osborne after Rep. Jeremy Faison of Tennessee blocked legislation honoring the Brothers Osborne singer as the first (and currently sole) gay country artist signed to a major label.

