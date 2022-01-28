West Side Story’s Kyle Allen Cast as He-Man in Masters of the Universe Reboot

West Side Story actor Kyle Allen will be wielding the Sword of Power in the long-delayed reboot of Masters of the Universe, which has also found a home at Netflix.

Allen will star as an orphan named Adam who discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a land far away. To save his true home from the evil Skeletor, he must quickly learn to use his burgeoning powers.

The live-action film is eyeing a Summer 2022 release and will be directed by The Nee Brothers, who co-write the script with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe David Callaham. Produced by Mattel Studios and Netflix, Masters of the Universe was previously at Sony Pictures. The latter company will retain release rights in China, according to Variety.

First introduced as a line of action figures and comics, the Masters of the Universe media franchise took off in 1983 with an animated series. The subsequent 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man has become a campy cult classic.

Netflix is already home to two Masters of the Universe adaptations. In addition to Kevin Smith’s animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation featuring the voices of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, there’s also a CG-animated series titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Prior to starring in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Allen broke out with a leading role in Hulu’s The Path alongside Aaron Paul. He also appeared in the fourth season of American Horror Story and will star as Romeo in the upcoming film Rosaline.

