Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

West Side Story’s Kyle Allen Cast as He-Man in Masters of the Universe Reboot

Live-action adaptation has landed at Netflix

masters of the universe netflix live-action reboot kyle allen he-man
Kyle Allen (photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) and He-Man (Mattel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 28, 2022 | 4:39pm ET

    West Side Story actor Kyle Allen will be wielding the Sword of Power in the long-delayed reboot of Masters of the Universe, which has also found a home at Netflix.

    Allen will star as an orphan named Adam who discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a land far away. To save his true home from the evil Skeletor, he must quickly learn to use his burgeoning powers.

    The live-action film is eyeing a Summer 2022 release and will be directed by The Nee Brothers, who co-write the script with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe David Callaham. Produced by Mattel Studios and Netflix, Masters of the Universe was previously at Sony Pictures. The latter company will retain release rights in China, according to Variety.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    First introduced as a line of action figures and comics, the Masters of the Universe media franchise took off in 1983 with an animated series. The subsequent 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man has become a campy cult classic.

    Netflix is already home to two Masters of the Universe adaptations. In addition to Kevin Smith’s animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation featuring the voices of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, there’s also a CG-animated series titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

    Prior to starring in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Allen broke out with a leading role in Hulu’s The Path alongside Aaron Paul. He also appeared in the fourth season of American Horror Story and will star as Romeo in the upcoming film Rosaline.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jackass Forever

Johnny Knoxville Suffered Brain Injury on Set of Jackass Forever

January 28, 2022

jason momoa fast and furious 10 f10 cast

Jason Momoa Joining Fast and Furious Family in F10

January 28, 2022

ezra miller ku klux klan threatening message

Ezra Miller Threatens Ku Klux Klan Members: "I Suggest Killing Yourselves" or "We'll Do It For You"

January 28, 2022

sean penn cowardly genese feminized trans transphobic genes skirt

Sean Penn: "Cowardly Genes" Have Made Men "Feminized"

January 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

West Side Story's Kyle Allen Cast as He-Man in Masters of the Universe Reboot

Menu Shop Search Sale