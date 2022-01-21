R.I.P. Meat Loaf, Legendary Singer Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the iconic singer whose Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74. News of his passing was shared on his Facebook page, with no cause of death given. However, TMZ reports that the legendary vocalist died from COVID-19.

The statement posted to Meat Loaf’s Facebook page reads, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

It continues, “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf’s death was also confirmed to CNN and other outlets by the singer’s agent, but again no cause of death was revealed. TMZ, meanwhile, cites sources that Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner this week for a show in development titled I Would Do Anything for Love, but had to cancel after falling seriously ill with COVID, and that his condition became critical, leading to his passing.

Born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27th, 1947, Meat Loaf teamed up with songwriter Jim Steinman for his 1977 debut album, Bat Out of Hell, which has gone on to sell an incredible 43 million copies worldwide thanks to such iconic songs as the title track, “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and the epic multi-part “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”

His next four albums didn’t achieve anywhere near the success of Bat Out of Hell, but Meat Loaf once again hit it big with 1993’s Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which yielded the chart-topping hit “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

As mentioned in the statement announcing his passing, Meat Loaf also acted in a number of noteworthy films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. He was also one of the most memorable contestants on The Celebrity Apprentice, competing during the 2011 season.

