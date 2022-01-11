Menu
Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

The second leg of the co-headlining "Metal Tour of the Year" boasts support from Trivium and In Flames

Megadeth (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Lamb of God (photo by Amy Harris)
January 11, 2022 | 10:15am ET

    Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a second leg of their co-headlining “Metal Tour of the Year,” adding spring 2022 dates across the United States.

    The new leg kicks off April 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada, and runs though a May 15th date in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Trivium will return as support, with In Flames making their debut on the tour package after being replaced by Hatebreed on the first leg due to COVID travel restrictions. Tickets go on sale Friday (January 14th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday (January 12th) for most dates.

    “The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like — a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world — live and loud,” remarked Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine in a press statement. “Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going be even better. Do not miss out.”

    Related Video

    Added Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe: “It was great to get out on the road for an incredible tour last summer with Megadeth, Trivium, and Hatebreed so we figured we’d do it again! We look forward to hitting new cities with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames, who we’re happy to have over for leg two!”

    The announcement comes after Megadeth shared a song snippet from their upcoming album, The Sick, The Dead and the Dying, which is expected to drop sometime in the spring.

    In the meantime, both Mustaine and Blythe have entered the world of cryptocurrency, with $MEGA Coin and Chakra Coin, respectively. The crypto doesn’t end there, though. As part of Live Nation’s tour production, fans will be able to obtain a NFT “LiveStub” of their specific ticket stub for the upcoming tour dates.

    See the tour poster and full list of spring 2022 dates below. Get tickets at this location.

    Megadeth and Lamb of God’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Trivium and In Flames:
    04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
    04/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
    04/12 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
    04/14 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
    04/15 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
    04/16 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
    04/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    04/21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
    04/22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
    04/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
    04/26 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
    04/27 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
    04/29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    04/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *
    05/03 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    05/04 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    05/07 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
    05/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    05/10 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
    05/12 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
    05/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    05/15 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    * = No Trivium

    Metal Tour Of The Year Full Dates Art Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

