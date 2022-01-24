Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Melvins Cover “Spoonman” with Soundgarden Drummer Matt Cameron: Stream

From the Melvins' recent Lord of the Flies EP

melvins spoonman soundgarden cover
Melvins (photo by Amy Harris) and Matt Cameron (photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 24, 2022 | 3:28pm ET

    Melvins have shared a cover of Soundgarden’s “Spoonman” featuring Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron himself.

    The cover hails from the Melvins’ mysterious Lord of the Flies EP. It arrived on January 10th on CD format by the Amphetamine Reptile imprint, but wasn’t released digitally.

    This thunderous version of “Spoonman” couldn’t be contained on a limited CD release, however, and the band has now made it available via YouTube. The track touts double-drum duty from Cameron (who’s also a member of Pearl Jam) and full-time Melvins pounder Dale Crover, resulting in an even heavier take on an already-heavy song.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Frontman Buzz Osborne and bassist Steven McDonald round out the Melvins lineup for the track, which was recorded by producer Toshi Kasai. King Buzzo admirably handles Chris Cornell’s expert-level vocal part, and the guitars sound particularly crisp and crunchy. All in all, a fine way to honor the Melvins’ grunge scene-mates in Soundgarden.

    This isn’t the first time the Melvins have knocked out a worthy cover. The band’s 2013 LP Everybody Loves Sausages featured 13 such adaptations, Melvin-izing songs like David Bowie’s “Station to Station” and The Jam’s “Art School.” Buzzo and company’s latest full-length Five Legged Dog even saw the Melvins covering themselves, in acoustic form.

    ministry 2022 us tour
     Editor's Pick
    Ministry Add 13 More Dates to 2022 US Tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity

    On the live front, Melvins are set to support Ministry’s spring 2022 US tour. Thirteen dates were recently added to the extensive trek, and you can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    You can purchase the Lord of the Flies EP on CD via ShopOx. Watch the video for the Melvins’ cover of Soundgarden’s “Spoonman” below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ibaraki matt heafy ihsahn

Trivium's Matt Heafy Debuts Black Metal Project Ibaraki with First Single "Tamashii No Houkai" Feat. Ihsahn: Stream

January 21, 2022

midnight new album 2022

Midnight Announce New Album Let There Be Witchery, Share "Szex Witchery": Stream

January 20, 2022

A Day to Remember Mark Hoppus song

A Day To Remember Release New Version of "Re-Entry" Featuring Blink-182's Mark Hoppus

January 20, 2022

ho99o9 travis barker battery not included

Ho99o9 Unleash New Travis Barker-Produced Song "Battery Not Included": Stream

January 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Melvins Cover "Spoonman" with Soundgarden Drummer Matt Cameron: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale