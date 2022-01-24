Melvins Cover “Spoonman” with Soundgarden Drummer Matt Cameron: Stream

Melvins have shared a cover of Soundgarden’s “Spoonman” featuring Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron himself.

The cover hails from the Melvins’ mysterious Lord of the Flies EP. It arrived on January 10th on CD format by the Amphetamine Reptile imprint, but wasn’t released digitally.

This thunderous version of “Spoonman” couldn’t be contained on a limited CD release, however, and the band has now made it available via YouTube. The track touts double-drum duty from Cameron (who’s also a member of Pearl Jam) and full-time Melvins pounder Dale Crover, resulting in an even heavier take on an already-heavy song.

Frontman Buzz Osborne and bassist Steven McDonald round out the Melvins lineup for the track, which was recorded by producer Toshi Kasai. King Buzzo admirably handles Chris Cornell’s expert-level vocal part, and the guitars sound particularly crisp and crunchy. All in all, a fine way to honor the Melvins’ grunge scene-mates in Soundgarden.

This isn’t the first time the Melvins have knocked out a worthy cover. The band’s 2013 LP Everybody Loves Sausages featured 13 such adaptations, Melvin-izing songs like David Bowie’s “Station to Station” and The Jam’s “Art School.” Buzzo and company’s latest full-length Five Legged Dog even saw the Melvins covering themselves, in acoustic form.

On the live front, Melvins are set to support Ministry’s spring 2022 US tour. Thirteen dates were recently added to the extensive trek, and you can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

You can purchase the Lord of the Flies EP on CD via ShopOx. Watch the video for the Melvins’ cover of Soundgarden’s “Spoonman” below.