Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Meshuggah Announce New Album Immutable, Share Teaser Video: Watch

The ninth studio album from the Swedish extreme-metal outfit arrives April 1st

meshuggah new album immutable
Meshuggah (photo by Olle Carlsson)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 14, 2022 | 2:37pm ET

    Meshuggah have announced their ninth studio album, Immutable, arriving April 1st. They also shared a short video teaser featuring a snippet of new music.

    While a Meshuggah album was expected this year, no formal details were available until now. The teaser clip posted on the Swedish extreme-metal band’s social media touts fiery artwork by Luminokaya and powerful chugging guitar grooves — a taste of what’s to come.

    “The title [Immutable] fits perfectly for where we are as a band,” guitarist Mårten Hagström remarked in the band’s Facebook post. “We’re older now. Most of us are in our 50s now, and we’ve settled into who we are. Even though we’ve been experimenting all along, I also think we’ve been the same since day one.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued: “The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it’s immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don’t change.”

    Immutable was recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden, and mixed by Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson. Vlado Meller (Rage Against the Machine, System of a Down) handled the mastering. It marks the band’s first album in nearly six years, following 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason.

    According to the album announcement, pre-orders for the new album on CD, vinyl, and cassette will go live on January 28th. The LP’s lead single “will be revealed very soon.”

    Advertisement

    Meshuggah 2022 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Meshuggah Reschedule 2022 US Tour Due to Health Issue Within Band

    Meshuggah will also be touring this year in support of the new record. Previously announced 2022 US tour dates were postponed due to a health issue within the band. The trek will now launch September 16th in Worcester, Massachusetts, and wrap up October 16th in Atlanta, Georgia. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    You can watch and listen to Meshuggah’s album teaser below.

    Immutable Artwork:

    Meshuggah - Immutable

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Coheed and Cambria by Alexandra Gavillet

Coheed and Cambria Announce New Album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind

January 14, 2022

korn new song forgotten

Korn Unleash New Song "Forgotten" Ahead of Upcoming Album Requiem: Stream

January 13, 2022

rush alex lifeson new band envy of none

Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson's New Band Envy of None Announces Album, Unveils "Liar": Stream

January 12, 2022

abbath new album dread reaver

Abbath Announce New Album, Share First Single "Dream Cull": Stream

January 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Meshuggah Announce New Album Immutable, Share Teaser Video: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale