Meshuggah Unleash “The Abysmal Eye” as First Single from New Album Immutable: Stream

The Swedish metal band's forthcoming album, Immutable, arrives on April 1st

meshuggah the abysmal eye
Meshuggah (courtesy of Earsplit PR)
January 28, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    Meshuggah have offered up “The Abysmal Eye,” the lead single from their forthcoming album Immutable.

    “The Abysmal Eye” is a robust crusher and one of the strongest metal songs we’ve heard in 2022 thus far. Indulging the Swedish band’s extreme prog tendencies, the track melds dynamic grooves and technical riffs into a hypnotizing haze of sinister dissonance.

    Consider us thoroughly satiated. Meshuggah teased us with a snippet of audio when they initially announced the April 1st release date for Immutable, leaving fans clamoring for new music. Their first new song in nearly six years, “The Abysmal Eye” was clearly worth the wait — the fruits of an album cycle that almost didn’t happen.

    Related Video

    “For us, it wasn’t all that clear that we were making a new album,” said guitarist Mårten Hagström in a press release. “We knew we could do it, but did we want to do it? We had to decide, ‘Are we doing this or what else are we doing?’ After a long, long discussion, we agreed on certain things. We would make an album with as few restraints as possible.”

    Hagström continued: “We would go in and try to make as cool an album as possible, have no anxiety about it, and see it as an opportunity. How do we make this a challenge that we feel like accepting and rising up to? Pretty quickly we had a starting point. Everybody started to write, the ball started rolling, and suddenly we were sitting there, discussing how many songs we were going to have to cut!”

    Immutable was recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden, and mixed by Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson. Vlado Meller (Rage Against the Machine, System of a Down) handled the mastering. It marks the band’s first album since 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason.

    meshuggah new album immutable
    Meshuggah Announce New Album Immutable, Share Teaser Video: Watch

    Meshuggah will also be touring this year in support of the new record. Previously announced 2022 US tour dates were postponed due to a health issue within the band. The trek will now launch September 16th in Worcester, Massachusetts, and wrap up October 16th in Atlanta, Georgia. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Pre-orders for Immutable on vinyl, CD, and cassette have also gone live and are available via Meshuggah’s merch store. Stream “The Abysmal Eye” below.

