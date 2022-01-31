Menu
Michael Ealy on The Woman in the House, The Devil You Know, and Singing Taylor Swift

The Stumptown actor takes us into the new Netflix satirical thriller and talks directing in the future

Consequence Staff
January 31, 2022 | 3:00pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Michael Ealy sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, the new satirical limited series on Netflix that also stars Kristen Bell.

    The actor takes us through the process of making a satire of psychological thrillers and the challenge of playing his role in a sincere way, as well as the musical preferences of his character, whom he describes as ”an NPR guy” who would be prone to singing Katy Perry and Taylor Swift with his kids.

    Ealy also talks about his upcoming role in The Devil You Know, which also finds him executive producing. The Stumptown star also discusses the possibility of directing in the next few years, and if he would be up for a second season of The Woman in the House.

    Listen to Michael Ealy discuss The Woman in the House, The Devil You Know, and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

