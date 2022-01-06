Michael Imperioli Checking in for Season 2 of The White Lotus

Michael Imperioli has been cast to lead the second season of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus.

According to a report from Deadline, the Sopranos actor is set to portray a new character named Dominic Di Grasso, who’s described as “a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.”

While the first season of the anxiety-inducing social satire helmed by Mike White was filmed on location in Hawaii, Season 2 is expected to be set at another, yet-to-be-revealed location of the fictional White Lotus hotel franchise.

Of the Season 1 cast, Jennifer Coolidge is rumored to be making a return as the riotously funny Tanya McQuoid, though her casting has yet to be officially confirmed. However, Imperioli himself took to Instagram to rave about the actress’ performance in the series just two weeks ago, calling it “absolutely genius.”

For obvious reasons [SPOILER ALERT] Murray Bartlett’s chaotic hotel manager Armond won’t be transferred to the new hotel. He met an untimely death in the Season 1 finale just minutes after, uh, defecating in a guest’s suitcase. (It’s a long story, go watch the first season if you haven’t already…)

Most recently, Imperioli returned to The Sopranos universe to revisit his star-making role as Christopher Moltisanti in the big-screen prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which premiered simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max back in October. He’s currently in the midst of filming Hulu’s upcoming comedy series This Fool alongside star and co-creator Chris Estrada.

Meanwhile, The White Lotus is currently nominated for a number of trophies at upcoming awards shows, including at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards (acting nods for both Bartlett and Coolidge) and at this Sunday’s Golden Globes, where Coolidge is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

