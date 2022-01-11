Menu
Pig Director Michael Sarnoski to Helm Third A Quiet Place Movie

Replacing Jeff Nichols, who exited the film in October

Michael Sarnoski, photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images
January 11, 2022

    Pig director and writer Michael Sarnoski is going from the touching, delicate drama of his breakout film to the sci-fi horror of the A Quiet Place franchise.

    As first reported by Deadline, Sarnoski is in negotiations to take over the film, which is being described as more of a spinoff than a sequel. Jeff Nichols (MudMidnight Special) was previously attached to write and direct the currently untitled project, but left in October to focus on a different sci-fi movie. John Krasinksi wrote, directed, and starred in the first two Quiet Place installments, but neither he nor Emily Blunt is expected to reprise their acting roles.

    Prior to the Nicolas Cage-starring Pig, one of the best films of 2021, Sarnoski directed episodes of TV series like Olympia and Fight Night Legacy. He could bring a whole new nuance to the Quiet Place universe; in his review of Pig for Consequence, contributor Clint Worthington praised the film for subverting expectations.

    Pig soaks you in the same kind of moodily-lit culinary lyricism as Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow,” Worthington wrote. “[Sarnoski] splits each of the film’s expertly-paced ninety minutes into three parts, but they may as well be courses: each “part” is prefaced by text indicating the food that we’ll be seeing (Mom’s French Toast, Wild Mushroom Tart).”

    A Quiet Place Part II was one of the first live-action blockbusters to debut exclusively in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning $57 million during its opening weekend and $297 million internationally to date.

