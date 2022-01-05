Menu
Mike Judge Shares Sketches of Aging Beavis and Butt-Head Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

The slacker duo are showing their age

Beavis and Butthead
Beavis and Butthead, photo via Mike Judge
January 5, 2022 | 12:25pm ET

    Just like their Gen X counterparts, the lead characters of Beavis and Butt-Head are showing signs of their age. Ahead of the slacker cartoon’s revival on Paramount+ this year, creator Mike Judge has shared some rough sketches giving fans a preliminary first look at what the duo looks like today.

    Beavis and Butt-Head were teenagers when the show ran for seven seasons on MTV from 1993 to 1997, so they would be well into their 40s at this point. In the early drawings shared by Judge, years of smoking have taken their toll on a balding Butt-Head and a craggy-looking Beavis appears to be wearing reading glasses.

    The updated look of Beavis and Butt-Head fits in with the description of the previously announced series revival set to air on Comedy Central, which said they would be “entering a whole new Gen Z world,” with “meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.”

    In February 2021, ViacomCBS revealed an upcoming untitled movie will premiere on Paramount+ ahead of the new episodes. It will mark the second Beavis and Butt-Head movie, following 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

    Judge doesn’t have anything further details to share just yet. “Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+,” he wrote on Twitter. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.”

    Check out the first look sketches of Beavis and Butt-Head below.

