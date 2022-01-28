Menu
Social Distortion’s Mike Ness Unveils Gibson 1976 Les Paul Signature Model Guitar

The limited-edition replica signature model retails for $8,999

Social Distortion’s Mike Ness (photo by Eric Ahlgrim — courtesy of Gibson)
January 28, 2022 | 10:01am ET

    Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness has teamed up with Gibson for the limited-edition 1976 Les Paul Deluxe artist signature model electric guitar.

    The sparkling golden axe replicates Ness’ trusty original 1976 Les Paul Deluxe Goldtop, right down to the “Orange County” and “Mr. Horsepower” stickers on the body. Gibson Custom Shop’s Murphy Lab aging process gives the new signature model an “old” look, recreating the cosmetic wear on the original.

    Appointment wise, the signature model features a three-piece maple neck, a two-piece plain maple top, and a mahogany/maple/mahogany back. Ness’ specifications remain intact, with the humbucker pickups swapped for P-90s. Taking into account on-stage versatility, the guitar is also lighter in weight compared to other notoriously heavy Les Pauls.

    Considering the attention to detail executed by Gibson Custom Shop, the significant $8,999 retail price is no surprise. You can buy one via Gibson’s website or via the secondhand market on Reverb.

    Gibson never miss an opportunity to capture intimate interviews and sessions with their artists. To promote his new signature model, Ness appeared on the “My First Gibson” series, where the punk-rock legend reflects on his musical pedigree and his first encounters with rock music via the AM radio as a kid.

    “My first guitar was an SG… 300 bucks,” Ness said. “It was probably a ’73 [model] — mahogany, the humbuckers.”

    You can watch the full video with Ness and see a close up of the new Les Paul signature model below. Buy the 1976 Les Paul Deluxe here and find similar Les Pauls at this location.

