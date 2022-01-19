Miles Kane on Motown, Writing with Lana Del Rey, and The Jaded Hearts Club



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Miles Kane gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about Change the Show, his new solo album that finds the British artist leaning into his love for Motown.

The co-frontman of The Last Shadow Puppets tells us about his duet with Corinne Bailey Rae, writing about age, where his love of boxing intersects with music, and his new clothing line. Kane also dishes about co-writing with Lana Del Rey, getting advice from Paul Weller, the future of The Jaded Hearts Club, and playing some of The Last Shadow Puppets’ songs on his upcoming UK and EU tour (tickets for which can be found here).

Advertisement

Related Video

Listen to Miles Kane discuss Change the Show and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.