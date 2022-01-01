Menu
Miley Cyrus Rings in 2022 With a Wardrobe Malfunction

Cyrus lost her top while performing "Party in the USA"

Miley Cyrus wardrobe malfunction
Miley Cyrus, photo via NBC
January 1, 2022 | 1:38am ET

    Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was a party in the USA for everyone except the executives at NBC. Prior to the clock striking midnight on Miley Cyrus’ NYE bash with Pete Davidson, the pop singer experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

    As she performed “Party in the USA” during the NBC telecast, Cyrus was seen clenching onto her silver top. After turning her back to the camera and covering her chest with her hands, Cyrus made her way backstage and grabbed a red overcoat. “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus quipped, in a nod to the lyrics to the 2009 song. “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” she added.

    “Miley Cyrus playing thru a wardrobe malfunction and coming back to hit the chorus of ‘Party in the USA’ is a good start to 2022,” tweeted The Detroit News film critic Adam Graham. “Man, if we all handle our setbacks as coolly as Miley handled that wardrobe malfunction, it might actually be a decent year,” added MLB.com editor Matthew Leach.

    Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, co-hosted by Davidson, also saw Cyrus perform covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with sister Noah Cyrus, Will Smith’s “Miami” with Davidson, and “The Story” with Brandi Carlile. Watch footage of the evening’s festivities down below.

