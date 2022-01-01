Miley Cyrus Rings in 2022 With a Wardrobe Malfunction

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was a party in the USA for everyone except the executives at NBC. Prior to the clock striking midnight on Miley Cyrus’ NYE bash with Pete Davidson, the pop singer experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

As she performed “Party in the USA” during the NBC telecast, Cyrus was seen clenching onto her silver top. After turning her back to the camera and covering her chest with her hands, Cyrus made her way backstage and grabbed a red overcoat. “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus quipped, in a nod to the lyrics to the 2009 song. “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” she added.

“Miley Cyrus playing thru a wardrobe malfunction and coming back to hit the chorus of ‘Party in the USA’ is a good start to 2022,” tweeted The Detroit News film critic Adam Graham. “Man, if we all handle our setbacks as coolly as Miley handled that wardrobe malfunction, it might actually be a decent year,” added MLB.com editor Matthew Leach.

Advertisement

Related Video

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, co-hosted by Davidson, also saw Cyrus perform covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with sister Noah Cyrus, Will Smith’s “Miami” with Davidson, and “The Story” with Brandi Carlile. Watch footage of the evening’s festivities down below.

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

Welp, 2022 starts with Miley Cyrus losing her top while singing live on national TV. #HAPPYNEWYEAR2022 #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/yHg9OvLejK — Brad P (@TheBradParker) January 1, 2022

It wouldn’t be 2022 without a wardrobe malfunction from Miley 😂 pic.twitter.com/Phwy3eIT8a Advertisement — MCA Media (@MCAccessHQ) January 1, 2022

2022 begins with a major wardrobe malfunction for Miley Cyrus, but she threw on a jacket, kept singing and ad-libbed some funny lines to match the moment😂 pic.twitter.com/KMQvo5UJXI — Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) January 1, 2022

Man, if we all handle our setbacks as coolly as Miley handled that wardrobe malfunction, it might actually be a decent year. — Matthew Leach (@MatthewHLeach) January 1, 2022