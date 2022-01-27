Menu
Fox News Has Meltdown Over Minnie Mouse’s Pantsuit

"They are trying to destroy fabrics of our society"

Candace Owens on Jesse Watters Primetime (Fox News)
January 27, 2022 | 3:19pm ET

    Another day, another round of meltdowns at Fox News. Last week, Tucker Carlson ranted about the “less sexy” female M&Ms, and now Candace Owens is upset about Minnie Mouse wearing pants.

    On Tuesday, Disneyland Paris announced that the iconic mascot would be getting a chic makeover for the park’s upcoming 30th anniversary. Minnie will be temporarily swapping out her classic red polka dot dress for a chic pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney, all in honor of Women’s History Month. Naturally, multiple Fox personalities spun into a spiraling rage blackout.

    “This is why people don’t take these people seriously, they are taking all of these things, that nobody was offended by and feel they have to get rid of them and destroy them,” railed Owens in an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime. “Because they are bored, they are absolutely bored, they are trying to destroy fabrics of our society pretending that there’s issues. This is so everybody looks over here, look at Minnie Mouse, don’t look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse, the world is going forward because we have got her in a pantsuit.”

    Related Video

    Well, that’s almost certainly the first time poor Minnie has ever been accused of trying to rip apart the very social contract that guides modern life, particularly coming from someone who’s been known to wear a much more risqué pantsuit in her time… and all in the name of some designer duds!

    And while Fox News host Dana Perino admitted she “love[s] a pantsuit” herself, she couldn’t help but take the bait from co-host Bill Hemmer to compare Minnie’s latest fashion choice to Hillary Clinton. “You mean Hillary? Yes, she loves a pantsuit,” she responded to Hemmer’s goading. Wait… did a Fox personality just admit in the space of two sentences that she has something in common with Hillary Clinton?

    Meanwhile, Mornings with Maria host Maria Bartiromo blasted the headline “Minnie Goes Woke?” across the screen as contributor Cheryl Casone snidely referred to Disneyland as “the wokest place on Earth” during the segment.

    Conservative vitriol has taken aim at everything from beloved children’s characters to equally beloved comedians in many an outburst as of late. After Carlson shared how he is “totally turned off” by the rebranded female M&Ms last Friday, Laura Ingraham gave a cringey imitation of Kate McKinnon’s impression of her on Saturday Night Live on Monday.

    Check out Minnie’s new pantsuit below, followed by some of the most hilarious reactions on Fox News.

