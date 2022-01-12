Mitski Unveils New Song “Love Me More”: Stream

After three years of silence, Mitski’s come back in a big way. She’s already shared several singles from her forthcoming sixth album, Laurel Hell, and today she’s back with another new song called “Love Me More.” Listen to the single below.

“Love Me More” fits in well with the ’80s dance aesthetic Mitski says she crafted Laurel Hell. With glimmering synths and Peter Hook-style bass, the song has a certain buoyant quality, especially in its explosive chorus. However, it’s still a Mitski song, so darkness lurks beneath. “If I keep myself at home I won’t make the same mistake that I made for 15 years,” the artist sings in the track’s mild-mannered first moments. “I could be a new girl/ I will be a new girl.”

“As ‘Love Me More’ was written pre-pandemic, lyrics like ‘If I keep myself at home’ had different meanings than what they would now, but I kept them on the album because I found that some of the sentiments not only remained the same, but were accentuated by the lockdown,” Mitski said in a statement. In the single’s accompanying music video, the singer-songwriter dances alone on a deserted stage and in a tight white room. While she puts a lot of energy into the choreography, it’s hard to tell if she’s smiling or wincing while she dances — a perfect visual for the song’s upbeat but anxious music.

Mitski explained the making of “Love Me More” in a statement. “‘Love Me More’ went through the most iterations out of all the songs on the album,” she said. “It’s been too fast, too slow, and at some point, it was even an old style country song. Finally, I think because we had watched The Exorcist, we thought of Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ and experimented with floating an ostinato over the chorus. As we steadily evolved the ostinato to fit over the chord progressions, we began to hear how the track was meant to sound.”

Laurel Hell follows Mitski’s 2018 smash Be the Cowboy and arrives February 4th on Dead Oceans. Along with “Love Me More,” it features the previously released singles “Working for the Knife,” “The Only Heartbreaker,” “Heat Lightning.” Next month, Mitski will head out on an extensive world tour — grab your tickets through Ticketmaster.

