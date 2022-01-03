Morgan Wallen Wants to Collaborate with Kendrick Lamar

All things considered, it’s hard to envision a collaboration between Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar. But during a recent interview on Clubhouse, the “Somebody’s Problem” singer spoke about his love of hip-hop and name-checked Lamar as one of the artists he’d most like to work with.

When asked by Black comedian Druski which hip-hop artists were on his collaborative wishlist, the embattled country star had a pair of heavyweights ready as an answer. “I do love Moneybagg [Yo]… He’s definitely at the top of the list. But like overall, ever… I’m trying to think of not just in the past little bit…Kendrick Lamar would be pretty cool,” he said per a report by Variety.

The revelation comes on the heels of Wallen’s new collaboration with Lil Durk, “Broadway Girls,” which kicked off the new year in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It’s a far cry from the position he found himself in for the majority of 2021 after being caught on video using the n-word in his Nashville home following a night out with friends.

Advertisement

Related Video

In the wake of the video, the singer was suspended indefinitely from his contract with Big Loud and Republic Records, with his music temporarily removed from airplay and featured playlists on platforms including SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora. Further, he was barred from numerous awards shows including the CMA Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards.

Given that Lamar once publicly shamed a white woman who repeatedly used the N-word at one of his shows, it’s unlikely the Compton rapper would be willing to take Wallen up on his offer.

That’s not to say others wouldn’t, however, After listing off the rappers who populated his Spotify Wrapped this year — Moneybagg, Young Dolph, Drake, Kanye West, and Gunna among them — Wallen dished on how he managed to team up with Lil Durk in the first place.

Advertisement

“That song kind of came about over this summer, and I was really, really, really pumped on it,” he explained. “Durk commented on my Instagram… So I hit him up. Me and him had been talking a little bit throughout the year and kind of developed a friendship.”

Wallen continued: “I was like, ‘I don’t know if you’re serious (about collaborating) or not, but here’s a couple of versions.’ And he took the song… I said, ‘I’m not gonna put out an album for a while. If you just want to throw this on yours, go ahead.’ So he did and I’m super pumped about it.”

In November, Wallen also announced his return to touring with a massive arena tour planned for 2022, which sold out 49 of the 54 dates in just three weeks despite him being canceled for much of the preceding year.

Advertisement