Mudhoney Announce Spring 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Meat Puppets

The outing runs from late April through late May

Mudhoney (photo by Niffer Calderwood)
January 19, 2022 | 10:48am ET

    Mudhoney have announced a run of Spring 2022 US tour dates, with Meat Puppets joining them for the final 10 shows.

    As a warmup for the trek, Mudhoney will play a pair of gigs on March 16th and 17th at the new Crocodile Room in their home city of Seattle. The main tour route then kicks off on April 29th in Portland, Oregon.

    From there, the grunge pioneers will head east before meeting up with Meat Puppets on May 12th in Houston. The two bands will finish the final leg together, which runs through a two-night stand on May 21st and 22nd at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    One of the most enduring bands to emerge from the Seattle grunge scene, Mudhoney continue to churn out new music over three decades since their formation. Their most recent release is a collaborative split EP with the Melvins from 2020, though the tour press release states that Mudhoney are “currently hard at work on the follow-up.”

    Fellow alt-rock legends Meat Puppets have also kept up a prolific pace over the years. The Kirkwood brothers’ released a self-titled EP in 2020, following the Dusty Notes full-length in 2019.

    You can see the full list of Mudhoney’s US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Mudhoney 2022 US Tour Dates:
    03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Showroom
    03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Showroom
    04/29 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    04/30 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
    05/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    05/03 – Denver, CO @ HQ
    05/04 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Main Hall
    05/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway NightClub
    05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    05/07 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
    05/08 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Sanctuary
    05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Outside at Gifford’s Bacon
    05/11 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues Parish
    05/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater *
    05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater *
    05/14 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub *
    05/15 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub *
    05/17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery *
    05/18 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *
    05/19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre *
    05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
    05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

    * = w/ Meat Puppets

