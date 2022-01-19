Mudhoney have announced a run of Spring 2022 US tour dates, with Meat Puppets joining them for the final 10 shows.

As a warmup for the trek, Mudhoney will play a pair of gigs on March 16th and 17th at the new Crocodile Room in their home city of Seattle. The main tour route then kicks off on April 29th in Portland, Oregon.

From there, the grunge pioneers will head east before meeting up with Meat Puppets on May 12th in Houston. The two bands will finish the final leg together, which runs through a two-night stand on May 21st and 22nd at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

One of the most enduring bands to emerge from the Seattle grunge scene, Mudhoney continue to churn out new music over three decades since their formation. Their most recent release is a collaborative split EP with the Melvins from 2020, though the tour press release states that Mudhoney are “currently hard at work on the follow-up.”

Fellow alt-rock legends Meat Puppets have also kept up a prolific pace over the years. The Kirkwood brothers’ released a self-titled EP in 2020, following the Dusty Notes full-length in 2019.

You can see the full list of Mudhoney’s US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Mudhoney 2022 US Tour Dates:

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Showroom

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Showroom

04/29 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/30 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

05/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/03 – Denver, CO @ HQ

05/04 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Main Hall

05/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway NightClub

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/07 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

05/08 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Sanctuary

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Outside at Gifford’s Bacon

05/11 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues Parish

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater *

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater *

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub *

05/15 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub *

05/17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery *

05/18 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

05/19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre *

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

Advertisement

* = w/ Meat Puppets