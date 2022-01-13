Menu
Muse Release Comeback Single “Won’t Stand Down”: Stream

The UK rock band's first release in four years

Muse 2022
Muse, photo by Nick Fancher
January 13, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Ready or not, Muse have returned with their first new song in four years. It’s a heavy-handed arena rocker called “Won’t Stand Down” that’s about “standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere,” explained frontman Matt Bellamy. “Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

    Accompanying the song’s release is a music video from Jared Hogan, which features “a fragile, mysterious figure that siphons the collective energy of a dark army in order to transmute into an augmented being.” Watch it below.

    “Won’t Stand Down” marks Muse’s first music since their 2018 album, Simulation Theory. It presumably serves as the first preview of the band’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled ninth full-length, which the band has been working on over the last year.

    This summer, Muse will return to the live stage, playing a number of festivals across Europe, including Madrid’s Mad Cool. See the full schedule and get tickets here.

