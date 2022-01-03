Menu
Music Store Customer Anonymously Gifts Pantera-Loving Kid a Dimebag Darrell Guitar

Fallon's dream of owning the Dimebag Darrell signature model came true thanks to a gracious stranger

Fallon and his Dean Dimebag Darrell ML Guitar
January 3, 2022 | 1:17pm ET

    Fallon, a youth impacted by Williams Syndrome, dreamed of owning a Dean Dimebag Darrell ML guitar — the late Pantera guitarist’s signature model. Thanks to one gracious anonymous music store customer, that dream came true.

    Music store J.B. Hart Music Co., Inc. in Grand Junction, Colorado, shared the touching story on Facebook, offering backstory about Fallon and the guitar, which became inseparable over the past couple years.

    Fallon would often come into the shop and specifically request to play the “Pantera” guitar, meaning the Dean Dimebag Darrell ML guitar, and proceed to lay down his favorite Pantera riffs.

    “We were shocked he knew some Dimebag riffs,” the store wrote in its Facebook post. “Fallon is impacted by Williams Syndrome and has an excellent knowledge and a love for music. His dream was to own this guitar.”

    Williams Syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects different parts of the body, especially facial features, and also has a moderate impact on performing intellectual tasks.

    Eight months ago, a customer took notice of Fallon’s excitement while playing the instrument.

    “It moved this customer so much he returned to the store later, purchased the guitar, and asked us to give the guitar to Fallon anonymously the next time we saw him,” the shop wrote.

    However, Fallon didn’t show back up to the store until last week. He’d apparently moved to Texas with his family — the store owners having searched for him to no avail — but had returned to visit over the holidays.

    “It was a wonderful experience to gift Fallon his dream guitar as a gift from a kind stranger,” the store wrote. “His mom burst into tears, and Fallon beamed with excitement. It was a special moment. There are still good people in this world.”

    The Facebook post has since went viral, even reaching the Pantera camp, who commented and shared the post on the band’s official Facebook page: “Happy New Year! What an amazing story. Enjoy your new Dimebag Darrell guitar, Fallon.”

    See Fallon with his new guitar in the Facebook posts below.

