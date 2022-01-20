Nation of Language Perform “Across That Fine Line” on Colbert: Watch

Indie newcomers Nation of Language made their television debut on Wednesday when they performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch them run through “Across That Fine Line” below.

The Brooklyn synth-poppers performed in a cozy studio under the whirling glare of a disco ball. Vocalist Ian Devaney hardly stopped moving, twisting and gyrating from phrase to phrase, and only pausing once in front of a camera to take a theatrical snap of the moment.

Comprised of Devaney, Michael Sue-Poi, and Aiden Noell, Nation of Language released their debut album, Introduction, Presence, in 2020.

In November, they followed it up with A Way Forward, which featured the single “The Grey Commute.” Consequence recently caught up with the trio to discuss their formation; revisit the interview here.

Nation of Language will embark on a US tour starting in early March, which will be followed by a run of shows in Europe. Grab tickets here.

