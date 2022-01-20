Neil Young Unveils Documentary on Making of New Album BARN: Watch

Back in December, Neil Young and Crazy Horse released BARN, an album recorded in a restored 19th century farm shed. Now, they’ve released a documentary on the making of the album. Stream it for free via YouTube below.

Recorded in the Summer of 2021, BARN (the album) marked Young’s 14th long player with Crazy Horse, and saw the folk veteran reunite with longtime bandmates Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, and Nils Lofgren. Directed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah, BARN (the film) takes an organic approach to documenting the recording process. Single shots depict the band recording entire songs, which is Hannah’s attempt to show the group’s chemistry and prove that no studio tricks polished the album’s finished product.

The documentary enjoyed a limited run in theaters last month to coincide with the album’s December 10th release before screening through AARP Members Only Access. Now, YouTube has exclusive streaming rights, but Blu-ray copies are for sale here.

BARN isn’t the only album Young has released as of late: on Christmas, he gifted fans with Summer Songs, a previously unreleased album from 1987. Before that, he unearthed the 1990 Crazy Horse live album and concert film Way Down in the Rust Bucket, 1982’s previously unreleased Johnny’s Island LP, a bootleg of his 1970 Carnegie Hall concert, and the “lost” 1971 live album and concert film Young Shakespeare.

Hopefully all of this content will tide over Young’s listeners for a while, since the ever-opinionated 76-year-old recently declared that he won’t tour again until we “beat” COVID-19. Anyone know when that will be?