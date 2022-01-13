Netflix Announces Semi-Improv Comedy Series Murderville Starring Will Arnett

This isn’t your mother’s murder mystery. Today, Netflix has announced Murderville, a six-episode comedy series starring Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, a senior homicide detective who enlists the help of some celebrity guests. The catch? The guest stars don’t have a script. It’s scheduled to premiere on February 3rd.

Based on the BBC series Murder in Successville, the show will feature Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch (of NFL fame), and Sharon Stone. With virtually no preparation beforehand, these stars will have to rely solely on their improvisation skills (and perhaps some tips from their favorite true crime podcasts) to make their way through the episode and solve the week’s crime.

Sometimes, the guests get lucky in figuring out the twisted whodunit — other times, not so much. Watch a short message from Arnett explaining the premise of Murderville below.

Don’t fret, though; Detective Seattle isn’t the only pro on set. He’ll be joined by Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle (Haneefah Wood), Medical Examiner Amber Kang (Lilan Bowden), and Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips (Phillip Smithey). Arnett serves as a co-executive producer, working alongside showrunner Krister Johnson and directors Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff.

Arnett is coming off his starring role in BoJack Horseman, which concluded in February 2020 after six seasons. More recently, he served as the Ghost Host on Muppets Haunted Mansion and guested on Season 2 of Apple TV’s The Morning Show. He also was cast to replace disgraced actor Armie Hammer in Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins, which is currently in post-production.

Solving crimes is hard, improv comedy is harder. You heard @arnettwill — prepare for SIX episodes with a new crime each time on Murderville — launching February 3rd! pic.twitter.com/skJwlmDQ0V — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) January 13, 2022