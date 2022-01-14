Menu
Netflix is Once Again Raising Its Prices

Hiking up the cost of each subscription tier by at least a dollar

netflix price increase us canada
Netflix
January 14, 2022 | 5:56pm ET

    Netflix and chill just got a little more expensive. Today, the streaming giant announced it will be raising prices across all of its plans in the US.

    The most basic tier is going from $8.99 to $9.99 per month, while the price of the most popular, standard tier will rise by more than a dollar from $13.99 monthly to $15.49 and the premium tier climbs a full two dollars from $15.99 to $17.99.

    The pricing change immediately impacts new subscribers, while rolling out “gradually” to current subscribers. The company promises to email members 30 days before the hike goes into effect.

    Basically, no matter which plan you subscribe to, you’ll be paying a little more to binge Emily in Paris, Cheer, and Cobra Kai, or watch a shirtless Antoni Porowski give his dog an inexplicably mesmerizing bath on repeat on the latest season of Queer Eye.

    “We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

    The increases had an all-around effect on the streamer’s stock prices, which got a $2 bump following the announcement, ending the trading day at $528 per share. Netflix last increased its prices in October 2020, when the cost of both the standard and premium plans were raised, but the basic package remained the same.

