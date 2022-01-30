New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Announces He’s Cancer-Free

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert has announced that he’s cancer free.

“Half a liver, a gallbladder, & one adrenal gland later, I am officially cancer free. All my tests and scans came back clear!” Gilbert wrote on Instagram. “My endocrinologist, surgeon, & oncologist [teamed] up and [took] down my Pheochromocytoma more swiftly & efficiently than the Avengers could defeat Thanos in Infinity War.”

Last month, Gilbert announced that he had spent two weeks in the hospital after his wife found him unconscious on December 5th. An endocrinologist diagnosed him with Pheochromocytoma, a rare type of neuroendocrine tumor that attacks the adrenal glands and causes drastic hormone imbalances.

While Pheochromocytoma is usually benign, Gilbert said his had spread to his liver, which caused his blood pressure to drop to a potentially fatal 20 mg/dL. Thankfully, Gilbert can now promise fans that he’ll be “rocking in [their] faces soon enough.” See his full update below.

Gilbert has plenty of time to recover from surgery before New Found Glory embarks on the inaugural Emo’s Not Dead Cruise this November, alongside Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, Thursday, and plenty more bands who were on your iPod in 2006.