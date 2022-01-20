The Big Easy is back and bigger than ever. After the 2020 and 2021 editions of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival were cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2022 edition will take place April 29th through May 8th. Stevie Nicks, The Who, and Foo Fighters are among the stacked roster of headliners.

Also gracing the Jazz & Heritage main stages are Lionel Richie, Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, and Erykah Badu. Festival attendees can also see Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Ludacris, Norah Jones, The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley, Randy Newman, Melissa Etheridge, Buddy Guy, Tank and the Bangas, Kool & the Gang, Big Freedia, Pell, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Those who rolled over tickets from 2020 or 2021 will be contacted by the fest. Anyone looking for VIP or multi-day packages and buy them through the event website, and single-day tickets will become available in the coming weeks here.

George Wein, the legendary musical producer behind New Orleans Jazz and Newport Folk, passed away last year at the age of 95. Revisit our look back at his legacy.

