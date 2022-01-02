Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nicolas Cage Doesn’t Like Being Called an Actor

Kindly refer to him as a thespian from now on, please

nicolas cage actor thespian interview
Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 2, 2022 | 5:55pm ET

    Don’t call him an actor, thank you very much. In a new interview, Nicolas Cage made it clear he prefers to be labeled as something much more serious when it comes to his profession.

    “I really don’t like the word actor because for me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar, and (great at) lying,'” he said during an appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast. “So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a–hole, I like the word thespian because thespian means you’re going into your heart. Or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”

    The National Treasure star continued: “I think it’s more like recruiting imagination. Dare I say it, it’s more like a shamanism. What early shamans would do is go into flights of imagination to find answers to help their village. I like looking at it like that, with the risk of sounding completely absurd and ridiculous. I like the idea of it being something a little more organic and less artificial.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Cage’s next role as a thespian involves playing a meta version of, well, himself in Tom Gormican’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and more. His casting as Dracula in the upcoming Universal monster movie Renfield was also announced just over a month ago in late November.

    Last summer, Consequence ranked Cage’s 15 most essential films to celebrate the release of Pig, with his roles in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas, 1997’s Face/Off, and 1987’s Raising Arizona all among the contenders for the top spot.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Daniel Craig with Queen Elizabeth

Daniel Craig Honored by Queen with Same Title as James Bond

January 1, 2022

Betty White birthday

Betty White's 100th Birthday Film to Screen as Planned

January 1, 2022

Harry Potter Reunion Revelations

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: The 5 Biggest Revelations of the Reunion Special

January 1, 2022

Harry Potter Reunion Review

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Is More About the Memories Than the Magic: Review

December 31, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nicolas Cage Doesn't Like Being Called an Actor

Menu Shop Search Sale